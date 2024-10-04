Photo: Ellen DeGeneres leans on Portia de Rossi to gain confidence back: Source

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are reportedly navigating through a rough patch in their marriage.

As per an insider privy to In Touch Weekly, “Ellen undergone hypnosis before, and she’s got Portia hooked on it too.”

“They go together, and it’s done wonders for their mental and physical well-being,” the source also addressed.

The insider also explained, “Falling into a soothing, half-conscious state is something they look forward to, like taking a nice nap on holiday.”

“It’s reminding them why they fell in love and creating a fresh start by helping them to get over things in the painful past, such as Ellen’s cancellation,” they continued.

As per an insider, this practice is “relaxing them” and aiding them to gain their strength back as a couple.

“They hardly argue anymore, and Ellen’s happier than she’s been in a long while,” the tipster also noted.

Before signing off from the chat, the insider established, “She can get back to her stand-up routine with confidence and know she’ll have Portia at her back.”