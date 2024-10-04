One Direction planning reunion as Liam Payne, Niall Horan meet 'to talk'?

One Direction might just be planning a reunion.

On Wednesday, one of the band’s members, Liam Payne marked hi attendance at Niall Horan’s The Show: Live on Tour concert at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires.

As per a fan-recorded video, the Steal My Girl crooner was seen clapping to the music as his former bandmate performed his gig, leaning over the edge of a glass barrier while posing for photos and videos.

Ahead of the concert, Payne uploaded a string of videos on his Snapchat informing his followers that he was headed to Argentina with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, to see Horan’s performance.

“I think we might just go and say hello,” he said as per the video.

Payne continued, “It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken. We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple of things with the boy. No bad vibes or anything like that. But just, um, we need to talk.”

Additionally, Liam Payne is not the only one who attended Niall Horan’s shows of his current tour. In August, Harry Styles, was seen in the audience of the Slow Hands singer’s gigs at Co-op Live in Manchester, England.