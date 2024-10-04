 
Eminem discloses he is going to be a 'grandpa' in sweet music video

Eminem released the music video of 'Temporary (feat. Skylar Grey)' a track dedicated to his daughter, Hailie, on October 3

Web Desk
October 04, 2024

Eminem just announced that he would soon become a grandfather!

The 51-year-old legendary rapper, revealed that his recently married daughter, Hailie Jade Scott is expecting her first child with husband, Evan McClintock, who tied the knot in May, this year.

In the official music video for his latest song titled, Temporary (feat. Skylar Grey) Eminem included footage of him walking his daughter down the aisle as well as the moment Hailie broke the news of her pregnancy to her father.

At the end of the video, the daughter of the rapper, who has been mentioned in multiple chart-topping tracks of the Lose Yourself hitmaker, could be seen gifting Eminem and Detroit Lions jersey that had the words “Grandpa” written across the back along with an ultrasound picture of the soon-to-be born child.

While the 15-time Grammy winner took his time to process the news and do a double take of the ultrasound picture, Hailie sat beside her father giggling at his reaction.

The gender of Hailie’s child is still not known as DailyMail waits for Eminem’s representative to reply to their request for comment.

