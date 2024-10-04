Prince William protects Kate Middleton from ‘risk’ with THIS move

Prince William skipped attending the 2024 Paris Olympics because he “didn’t want to risk” catching COVID as his wife, Kate Middleton, underwent chemotherapy treatment.



The 42-year-old royal revealed his decision, on October 3, as he visited the reopened Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear, England.

Even though, many had assumed and expected Prince William to appear during the global summer games to cheer on his country, however, the Prince of Wales explained that he did not mark his presence in order to protect the health of his wife, the Princess of Wales.

"Did you manage to get out [to Paris]?" Tom Dean, the British Olympic swimmer asked Prince William, as per Hello!

To which, Prince William responded, "No, I was so keen to come, but I have to say after reading someone's interview about COVID I decided, because my wife was obviously having chemo, that I didn't want to risk bringing COVID home, so Adam very kindly reminded me that that was still a thing!"

"But we watched the whole thing. We were glued to it every day," he assured, most probably referring to his family, that consists of Kate Middleton and their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.