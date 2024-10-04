Meghan Markle ‘chews up' employee over wrong flowers

Meghan Markle reportedly screamed at her florist over dissatisfied work produced.



The Duchess of Sussex, is called out for micro managing her bouquet maker after she did not produce work as she was expected too.

An unnamed source told The Sunday Times: "They vowed never to work with her again, despite the prestige of having her as a client.

"If you were working for her, you were often treated like a tradesman who could be treated like s***."

Meanwhile, another unnamed source is quoted as saying: "I witnessed people being chewed up in person and over the phone and made to feel like s**t", as reported by The Daily Beast websi

This comes as Meghan Markle was branded a ‘dictator’ by a senior Royal staff member in a fresh confession. The Duchess seemingly then sanctioned a US Weekly article to support her stance.

An insider told The Sun: "The Sussexes were left reeling by The Hollywood Reporter's story.

"It appears that the Us Weekly story was sanctioned by the ­couple as even Archewell's ­current global head of communications, Ashley Hansen, was quoted by name."