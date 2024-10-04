Photo: Kardashian sisters panic after partying with Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Source

The Kardashian-Jenner is reportedly in hot waters as Sean “Diddy” Combs sexual abuse case gains momentum.

For those unversed, Khloe Kardashian referenced seeing Justin Bieber at one of “Diddy”’s parties, where majority of the people were “butt-naked,” during a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, reported In Touch Weekly.

Now, an insider shared that the entire clan of beauty moguls and entrepreneurs, including siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, “are in panic mode right now.”

“All these years that they bragged about partying with Diddy have, of course, got everyone assuming that they were somehow involved in these depraved Freak Offs,” the insider also claimed.

Reportedly, the sisters are “all insisting that they weren’t” involved in the Freak Offs “and had no idea the sorts of twisted things he was up to after hours.”

“Diddy had plenty of glamorous parties over the years that weren’t Freak Offs, at least not until the early morning hours when the majority of people had left,” they concluded.