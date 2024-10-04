 
Justin Bieber finally breaks silence on Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Report

Justin Bieber reportedly had a complicated relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Web Desk
October 04, 2024

Justin Bieber, who recently welcomed son Jack with wife Hailey Bieber, is reportedly getting candid about the things he experienced during his time with Sean "Diddy" Combs, the alleged sexual abuser.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently dished to In Touch Weekly, “Hearing all of the horrific stories,” adding, “fans are looking at his associations with other stars in a whole new light.”

“The last thing Justin wants to do is relive or even discuss his complicated friendship with Diddy,” the source noted.

Nonetheless, they claimed, “But he’s finally breaking his silence to his friends about his nightmare experience and the private hell it’s caused him,” after which they moved on to how Justin has found new strength after the birth of his baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.

This report comes amid claims that the Kardashians are under hot water because Khloe Kardashian recalled seeing Justin Bieber at one of “Diddy”’s parties, where the majority of the people were “butt-naked,” during a 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, reported In Touch Weekly.

