Jennifer Aniston reveals how ‘tabloids' ruined oil spill photos

Jennifer Aniston talks about her viral oil spillage video

October 04, 2024

Jennifer Aniston admits she got a plethora of text messages from her circle after she was drenched in oil.

Aniston, who is currently shooting the upcoming season of ‘The Morning Show,” had oil splashed on her for one of the episodes.

Speaking about fan reaction to the viral video and pictures, Aniston revealed: "There was something that happened in the context of the show that was presented as if it happened in real life by the tabloids.”

The told host Jimmy Kimmel: "You got splashed by — well your character I should say — got splashed with oil ... It seemed like somebody did this to you."

In the same episode, Aniston also spoke about her alleged link up with Barack Obama.

"I was getting endless texts [asking], 'Are you okay? What happened to you? This is awful,'" she recalled, before referring to tabloid reports, "But yeah, they just did not mention that it was in the [show]."

Aniston replied: "Of all the calls you get from your publicist, where you're just like, 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' or the email saying, you know, some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story, and then it's that."

"I was not mad at it," she said.

"I have met him once. I know Michelle more than him," she quipped. Kimmel then jokingly asked, "Is there a truth about you and Michelle that we should know?" Aniston then said with a smile, "That is not true."

