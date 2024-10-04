Sebastian Stan reflects on becoming Donald Trump

In preparation for Donald Trump's role, Sebastian Stan says he changed his diet to look like him.



During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Marvel star, who will appear in the ex-president biopic The Apprentice, said in playing a young version of him he ate ramen with "a bunch of soy sauce."

“We were getting closer to shooting and hadn’t agreed on the prosthetics, he said. "That’s when Ali said, ‘Maybe you should start gaining weight in your face because you’re older now, so your cheeks are more hollow, and it’s not Marvel.”

Bringing a nutritionist into the fray, Sebastion said the expert advised him to spike sodium intake to puff up the face.

“He was like, ‘What I need you to do is get ramen, add a bunch of soy sauce, and start having that,’” he recounted

Similarly, director Ali Abbasi also weighed in on his transformation, saying they had a “narrow path to navigate,” adding if Stan wore “10 percent more” prosthetics, it would “look like Saturday Night Live,” but if he wore 10 percent less, it would “just be Sebastian in a wig.”

The Apprentice will hit cinemas on October 11.