Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite for new project

Kit Harington and Sophie Turner were in Game of Thrones. Now, the latter said they are doing a film together.



During an interview with The Times, the X-Men star said the makers of her upcoming movie The Dreadful were looking for an actor.

“They were trying to find someone for that role, and I was like, ‘You can’t not have Kit,’” she recalled. “It’s set around the time of the Wars of the Roses, so we’ll probably be floating about in robes on clifftops again.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the Joan actress reflected upon starring in Game of Thrones at the age of just 15.

“I’d say to any parent, if your child wants to get into the industry, wait until their frontal lobe has formed, which is 25,” the 28-year-old continued. “I would highly discourage them from getting into it before they can fully process what that means.”

Also, Sophie said her co-star Maisie Williams was always there to help her during difficult times.

“Without her, I don’t know where I’d be,” she said while jokingly adding, “In a crack den somewhere.”