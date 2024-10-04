Kim Kardashian issues important call amid prison activism

Keeping her work on prison reform ongoing, Kim Kardashian, in her latest move called for the release of Erik and Lyle Menedez after paying a visit to them in the jail.



Using her pen to demand the Menedez brothers' release — who were in prison after being convicted of killing their parents in 1996 — the mother-of-four wrote an essay in NBC News.

“We are all products of our experiences. They shape who we were, who we are, and who we will be. Physiologically and psychologically, time changes us, and I doubt anyone would claim to be the same person they were at 18. I know I’m not!” she added.

The 43-year-old continued, “I have spent time with Lyle and Erik; they are not monsters,” adding, “They are kind, intelligent, and honest men. In prison, they both have exemplary disciplinary records."

“With their case back in the spotlight — and considering the revelation of a 1988 letter from Erik to his cousin describing the abuse — my hope is that Erik and Lyle Menendez’s life sentences are reconsidered,” the aspiring lawyer concluded. “We owe it to those little boys who lost their childhoods, who never had a chance to be heard, helped or saved.”

Kim's demand for the Menedez brothers' release comes after their case came back into the spotlight after a Netflix series titled Monsters was based on them released.