Ellen DeGeneres ditches key cosmetic procedures

At 66, Ellen DeGeneres is making it public that she has stopped having Botox and filler — a common set of cosmetic procedures.



“If I look older than when you saw me last, it’s because I’m older than when you saw me last,” she joked at her Netflix special. “And also I stopped doing Botox and filler.”

The talk show host admitted she had these cosmetic procedures earlier "back when [she] didn’t care what other people thought of” her.

She added, “I used to say that I didn’t care what other people thought of me. I realize now, looking back, that I said that at the height of my popularity."

With time, Ellen said she came to realize others' opinions about her were meaningless.

“Such a waste of time to worry about what others think of us. Just a waste of energy. We’re just guessing. We don’t know. It’s impossible to guess what people are thinking,” the Emmy winner said in Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval.