 
Geo News

Ellen DeGeneres ditches key cosmetic procedures

Ellen DeGeneres suggests letting aging define her as she turns 66

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

Ellen DeGeneres ditches key cosmetic procedures
Ellen DeGeneres ditches key cosmetic procedures

At 66, Ellen DeGeneres is making it public that she has stopped having Botox and filler — a common set of cosmetic procedures.

“If I look older than when you saw me last, it’s because I’m older than when you saw me last,” she joked at her Netflix special. “And also I stopped doing Botox and filler.”

The talk show host admitted she had these cosmetic procedures earlier "back when [she] didn’t care what other people thought of” her.

She added, “I used to say that I didn’t care what other people thought of me. I realize now, looking back, that I said that at the height of my popularity." 

With time, Ellen said she came to realize others' opinions about her were meaningless. 

“Such a waste of time to worry about what others think of us. Just a waste of energy. We’re just guessing. We don’t know. It’s impossible to guess what people are thinking,” the Emmy winner said in Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval.

‘Adult woman' Meghan Markle is losing ‘so many friends', here's why video
‘Adult woman' Meghan Markle is losing ‘so many friends', here's why
Kate Middleton declares her ‘loyalty' between Prince William, Harry video
Kate Middleton declares her ‘loyalty' between Prince William, Harry
Kim Kardashian issues important call amid prison activism
Kim Kardashian issues important call amid prison activism
Queen Camilla broke King Charles heart over brutal ‘letter' video
Queen Camilla broke King Charles heart over brutal ‘letter'
Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite for new project
Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite for new project
Prince Harry hunting UK base after ‘honeymoon period' ends video
Prince Harry hunting UK base after ‘honeymoon period' ends
Sebastian Stan reflects on becoming Donald Trump
Sebastian Stan reflects on becoming Donald Trump
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on paparazzi harassment
Sydney Sweeney breaks silence on paparazzi harassment