Ben Affleck flaunts his new look during rare outing with child Fin

By
Web Desk
October 04, 2024

Ben Affleck flaunted his new dark beard as he stepped out in Santa Monica on Thursday with his child Fin.

According to Daily Mail, the Batman star appeared dressed up for the outing as he was wearing a blue button-down shirt tucked into a pair of black pants.

Moreover, the actor, who's currently going through a divorce from his second wife Jennifer Lopez, completed the look with black dress shoes and a silver watch.

Meanwhile Fin was pictured sitting on a skateboard and holding a helmet and the teen sported cargo shorts and a black t-shirt.

Additionally, Affleck also shares daughter Violet and son Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner as the pair were married from 2005 until 2018.

As per the publication, earlier in the day he appeared to be showing the strain of his divorce from Lopez, as he was spotted puffing in a cigarette in his car.

Furthermore, Ben was spotted in Los Angeles looking downcast as he smoked a cigarette inside his $120,000 BMW i7. He later drove off to start his day, with his ongoing divorce from his singer wife still making headlines. She is set to make her first major appearance post-divorce at the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special this Sunday. 

It is worth mentioning that the pair, who reunited in 2021 and tied the knot in August 2022, went their separate ways over the summer after months of speculation.

