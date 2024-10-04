New insight into 'Better Call Saul' revealed

Peter Gould, the writer of Breaking Bad, shared new information that gives series fans a new perspective on its prequel show, Better Call Saul.



Sharing a draft from the original series episode Granite State, he says Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk, would initially say to work at a Hot Topic instead of Cinnabon in the spinoff.

“Came across this page from an early draft of #BreakingBad’s penultimate episode. Cinnabon? Not just yet!” the producer pens on Bluesky.

Explaining the change, Peter said, “In fact, we found out that Hot Topic was carrying #BreakingBad stuff, and we didn’t want to make it look like a cheap promo,” he wrote in a follow-up post. “So Cinnabon it was! (And they had no idea about it until the episode aired).”

In the penultimate episode of the fifth season of Breaking Bad, Saul tells Walter White, “If I’m lucky, a month from now, best case scenario, I’m managing a Hot Topic in Omaha.”