Kylie Jenner's jaw dropping look for her brand Khy's shoot unveiled

Kylie Jenner's makes surprising revelation by dropping bombshell look for her clothing brand Khy's shoot

October 04, 2024

Kylie Jenner proved to be her own best advertisement as she slipped into one of the latest pieces from her trendy clothing line Khy.

The makeup mogul donned a skintight white mini dress in a slew of new photos shared to the brand's official Instagram on Thursday.

Moreover, the frock highlighted her famous hourglass curves and featured an off-the-shoulder design.

In regards to this, the Khy team dished in the post's caption, adding that it is now available to purchase on the Khy's website, “Kylie wearing the long sleeve ruched mini dress in shell.”

Additionally, the slideshow kicked off with a sizzling snap of Kylie, who recently wowed at Paris Fashion Week, flashing her eyes at the camera as she wraps her arms around herself.

In another moody shot, Jenner was looking down as her brunette hair flew down past her chest.

It is worth mentioning that Khy is the newest of Jenner's business venture as she famously built her billion-dollar empire by selling Kylie Lip Kits, a liquid lipstick and lip liner set, back in 2015.

After a successful start, the company was renamed from Lip Kit by Kylie to its current name, Kylie Cosmetics, in 2016.

