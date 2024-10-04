Politician reveals chilling state secret on Queen Elizabeth's cancer amid King Charles' battle

An ex-prime minster has just unleashed some candid insights into the final yeas of Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

Everything has been detailed in the upcoming memoir, Unleashed, by former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

According to the Daily Mail, the excerpt highlights how badly Queen Elizabeth had “gone down quite a bit over the summer” prior to their final meeting, and her subsequent demise.

Reportedly, he was informed of his decline by her private secretary Edward Young.

In the excerpt he states, “I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors were worried that at any time she could enter a sharp decline.”

“She seemed pale and more stooped, and she had dark -bruising on her hands and wrists, probably from drips or injections.”

“But her mind – as Edward had also said – was completely -unimpaired by her illness, and from time to time in our -conversation she still flashed that great white smile in its sudden mood-lifting beauty,” it added.

For those unversed, the original revelation into the Queen’s cancer battle was shared by royal author Gyles Brandreth, in his book, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait.

This book released, three months after her passing claimed that the late monarch was battling, bone marrow cancer myeloma because that “would explain her tiredness and weight loss and those 'mobility issues' we were often told about during the last year or so of her life.”