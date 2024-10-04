David Henrie discusses fears of directing Mel Gibson in 'Monster Summer'

David Henrie has revealed that he "was very much afraid" to cast Mel Gibson in his movie, Monster Summer.

The 35-year-old actor turned into director broke it all down during an interview with US Weekly.

“I was afraid to work with Mel. How do you direct an Oscar-winning director?” shared David of his directorial debut.

He further said, “I have heard horror stories about friends of mine working with big celebrities — not Mel, other big celebrities — and having really tough times not being able to direct that very large, well-known celebrity because they’ve done it, they know what they’re doing and they’re not going to take directions from a kid."

“So I was very much afraid that that [working with Mel] was going to be that,” the Arizona Summer star added.

But David's nerves were quickly calmed by Mel as he proved to be the "exact opposite." He gushed that directing the 66-year-old actor was “so freaking cool."

For those unversed, David’s directorial debut, Monster Summer, is currently available in theaters to watch.

