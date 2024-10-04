Rebel Wilson exposes 'dark' secrets in legal battle over The Deb

The legal battle between Rebel Wilson and the producers of her new film The Deb has taken a “major” turn after the latest move of the Australian actress.

For those unversed, producers Gregory Cameron, Amanda Ghost, and Vince Holden filed a lawsuit against Wilson for misappropriating the movie's funds and showing 'absolute viciousness and retaliatory behavior.'

The Pitch Perfect star was also accused of falsely blaming Ghost for sexually harassing the film's lead actress Charlotte Maclnnes and pressurizing her to live at Ghost’s place.

Now, per Daily Mail, following the defamation lawsuit, Wilson has countersued the makers of the film and accused the trio of embezzling $900,000 AUD ($620,000 USD, £467,351 GBP) by raising the film’s budget.

Moving forward, Wilson also claimed that Ghost also made pseudo-promises to get her on board and pushed her into signing contracts while intimidating her to wreck her career if she disagreed.

In addition, the lawsuit that was filed this week in Los Angeles highlighted the history of Ghost’s unethical behavior, including stealing the intellectual property of British singer James Blunt.

Wilson also claimed that Gregor threatened to cease the project and lay off 300 cast and crew members if Wilson did not withdraw her complaint.

Moreover, amid the ongoing legal battle, Wilson’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, came forward and asserted, "Amanda Ghost, Cameron Gregor, and Vince Holden attempted to manipulate the narrative by recklessly filing an outlandish lawsuit. Their real problem? Only a fraction of their outrageous conduct has been revealed thus far."

"In their desperation to shift the story, they neglected to consider that this strategy would only lead to RW's filing of a cross-complaint which exhibits a plethora of their shocking misconduct which there are many witnesses to."

"Many brave people have come forward who have had similar dealings with Amanda Ghost. While unfortunate, this was not a surprise. Stay tuned, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There is much more to come," he concluded by saying.

It is pertinent to mention that The Deb, a musical film based on the stage musical of the same name, premiered on September 15, 2024.