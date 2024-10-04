Travis Kelce seemingly pays tribute to Taylor Swift in 'Grotesquerie'

Travis Kelce is keeping the romance alive even in reel life.



The NFL star, 35, can be seen referencing his popstar girlfriend in Wednesday’s episode of the thriller series, which shows him play a flirty nurse opposite Niecy Nash-Betts’ character, Detective Lois Tryon.

“You know what I like? Pop-Tarts without the frosting,” said Kelce’s character, Ed Laclan, in a scene with the detective, who offers to bake him a cake as a token of gratitude for his kindness.

The reference seems familiar as Swift once baked homemade Pop-Tarts for her lover and his teammates during the 2023 NFL season.

Swifties were in awe of the sweet gesture, with one fan tweeting on X, "POP TART MENTION HELLO,” while another said, “Killatrav liking ‘pop tarts’ in #grotesquerie sounds familiar lol.”

A third fan even suggested that Swift “sent pop tarts to the set with him so they had to change the script.. I see what yall did there #grotesquerie.”

Series creator Ryan Murphy, 58, told E! News just last week that the Cruel Summer hitmaker encouraged the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to take on the role of Ed Laclan.

“The only thing that [Kelce and I] talked about was that she’s very supportive of him, and if he has an interest, she wanted him to try it,” the TV producer told the outlet.

Murphy also shared that he heard nothing but “sweet, lovely things” about Swift during Kelce’s time on set.