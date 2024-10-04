 
Meghan Markle refuses to budge against King Charles despite Prince Harry's pleas

Web Desk
October 04, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly standing on either ends of the turf when it comes to reconciliation efforts with the Royal Family.

News of this new rule has been shared by royal author and biographer Tom Quinn.

He shared everything with The Daily Mirror, during one of his most candid chats.

There he admitted that ‘groveling’ is a major requirement from the Duchess of Sussex when it comes to her non negotiables with the Royal Family.

The expert started off by saying, “Harry would like a reconciliation but supports his wife completely.”

“Until she feels that the royal family has been sufficiently nice to her - and grovelingly apologized for the past - it's not going to happen.”

News of this has come amid reports that the couple are standing on a major cusp of change, and it involves a large requirement on the Duchess’ part.

However an analyst branded it “pure Hollywood fantasy,” for anyone to expect a “groveling apology” from a monarch and his wife.

