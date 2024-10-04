Prince Harry, Meghan in ‘glee' over Prince Andrew's mention in Diddy' scandal

Prince Harry and his wife are reportedly erupting in pure glee to see Prince Andrew’s name being thrown around in the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex crime scandal.

An inside source made this admission public while speaking to RadarOnline.

According to the outlet the Sussexes are “rubbing their hands in glee” at the thought of “weirdo uncle” Prince Harry’s connection to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ sex crime scandal.

It is also said that the couple intend on utilizing this for their benefit and reportedly using Prince Andrew’s association to ‘justify’ their decision to leave the Firm behind.

An insider touched on this by saying, “Harry and Meghan have had to spend years being vilified by the royal family and by royal fans.”

“Now it's been alleged Prince Andrew could be facing yet another sex scandal, they are rubbing their hands in glee.”

"It gives them the feeling they were justified in leaving the institution – and any scandal like this, they use it to justify their decision to leave to themselves and their fans."

It is pertinent to mention that the sex crime scandal didn’t forgive Prince Harry or Prince William either because their own names were brought forward, from their party days.

This avalanche of names began once RnB singer Jaguar Wright named names she “believes” might be featured in Diddy’s rumored ‘freak off’ tapes which are said to be circulating in existence.

The names range from Usher to Jennifer Lopez, politicians and even the Heir and Spare.

According to the same outlet she’s also said, “I think what will shock people are the politicians and the royals that were on that tape.”

“And I'm still trying to figure out when Harry and Meghan are gonna be honest about their freak off tape” however, "I don't think anybody really wants to talk about the fact that the royal family had many times at the Diddy parties,” she admitted. “Especially that weirdo uncle.”