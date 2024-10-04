Kate Middleton receives sweet tribute as she returns to Royal duties

Kate Middleton has received a sweet tribute from 16-year-old cancer patient, Liz Hatton, 16, after meeting her at Windsor Castle post return to Royal duties.



In a conversation with GB News, Hatton expressed her heartfelt gratitude after meeting the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle, saying that she is "beyond lucky” to meet them.

The teenager is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, and was invited to photograph royal investitures, where she was warmly received by Kate and William.

Showering praises on the mother-of-three, Hatton said Kate has genuine warmth, revealing that her family was "shell-shocked" upon meeting the royals.

"I think I speak for my entire family when I say we were just shell-shocked when they walked into the room. Most of the day we were pretty much just in awe as they walked around for the whole time,” she said.

She was then asked about her feelings on being invited to take pictures in the castle, to which she said that she feels "beyond lucky" to get the honour.

"If you'd have told me a year ago that anything like this would have happened, then I wouldn't have believed you for a minute,” Hatton added.

"I'm just beyond lucky that even though I have been dealt this bad hand of cancer, I've also got a good hand because it's meant that I've been offered all these new and exciting opportunities that I wouldn't have got to experience necessarily otherwise."