Joe Jonas releases new single ‘What This Could Be'

Joe Jonas recently released a new single titled What This Could Be.



According to Rolling Stone, the 35-year-old singer, who is a member of Jonas Brother band consisting of Joe, Kevin and Nick, co-wrote the pop song with Feist and Daniel Nigro, with the latter also handling production.

The newly released song follows his summer single, Work It Out, which arrived in July as the first preview of his new album, Music For People Who Believe In Love.

The Jonas Brothers star will release the new album on October 18 via Republic Records, following up Joe’s solo debut Fastlife, which came out more than a decade ago.



Joe, who is currently with his brothers busy in touring Europe, will perform the next show on October 6 at Oslo Spektrum.

His new album comes few days after Joe was seen boycotting rapper Sean Diddy Combs from the lyrics of Cake By The Ocean at a Jonas Brothers concert.

Joe was said to be ditching Diddy from the lyrics that initially went, "Walk for me, baby / I'll be Diddy, you'll be Naomi" lyric with "Walk for me, baby / I'll be watching you be Naomi."

The line from his hit song Cake by the Ocean with DNCE, refers to Diddy's rumoured relationship with supermodel Naomi Campbell in the early 2000s.

For the unversed, Diddy has been hit with a wave of 120 new sexual assault allegations.