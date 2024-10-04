 
Geo News

‘Life threatening' danger from Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery exposed in new finding

Kate Middleton New revelation about Kate Middleton’s cancer comes in as part of a report about her abdominal surgery risk

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

‘Life threatening danger from Kate Middletons abdominal surgery exposed in new finding
‘Life threatening' danger from Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery exposed in new finding

News about Kate Middleton’s battle against cancer, and how it ‘risked her life’ has just been shared.

Insight into everything has come via a Spanish show called Fiesta.

For those unversed, this show on Telecinco examines the contemporary and social, as well as, political events on a national and worldwide scale.

According to findings by Marca, one of the show’s contributors made startling admissions about Kate’s battle and started by saying, “The truth, we will never know unless the recovery does not progress as it should, because they will have no choice.”

According to journalists at the round table for this show, “[Kate’s] life was in great danger. The concern at the Royal House was palpable”

Because during the procedure “the postoperative process became complicated and her life had to be saved.”

For those unversed with the abdominal surgery that Buckingham Palace branded as a ‘planned’ procedure, it came to pass under doctors from The London Clinic, on January 17th.

Around the same time King Charles had started his cancer treatment and was in the same hospital, right alongside Kate.

Following this procedure the Princess was recommended preventative chemotherapy which went on for a number of months.

During this time she made a handful of public visits, from her brief walk about a farmer’s market to the Trooping of the Colour event, as well as her cancer update videos on Instagram.

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance video
Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance
Will Smith recalls birth of first child: ‘Shook me to my core'
Will Smith recalls birth of first child: ‘Shook me to my core'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat
Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds
Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds
Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven
Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William
Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess' video
Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess'
Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup
Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup