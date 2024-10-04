Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess'

A friend of Victoria Beckham has revealed what she thinks of her rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after David Beckham snubbed Prince Harry.



The pal of the Beckham family revealed that the singer-turned-fashion-designer is "not bothered" about the feud, citing the Harry and Meghan’s treatment of the Royal family as the reason.

According to the insider, David and Victoria prioritize family and would never publicly criticize their relatives, unlike the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Both David and Victoria put great importance on family and would never, ever turn on their relations the way that Harry and Meghan did,” the friend told Daily Mail.

"The truth is that Victoria never really liked Meghan much,” they added.

"She was friendly and welcoming to her but is not bothered about staying in touch."

The feud between the Beckham and the Sussexes is said to have begun at Harry and Meghan’s wedding when the British couple was invited to the main event but not the evening reception.

This comes after Prince William and David Beckham were spotted sharing a private joke at RAF Northolt.