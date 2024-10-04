 
Geo News

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance

Earlier, Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance at Windsor Castle after Prince William held investiture ceremonies

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William after the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton made surprise joint appearance at a royal event.

The palace statement was shared by royal expert Rebecca English on her X, formerly Twitter handle.

Rebecca tweeted, “NEW, The Prince of Wales, President of BAFTA and Patron of The Royal African Society, will attend an event co-hosted by the two organisations to showcase the importance of supporting young people in the film, games and television industries on October 9.”

Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance

The new announcement has come after Kate Middleton made surprise appearance with Prince William.

The palace shared photos of Prince William and Kate, saying “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”


Kate Middleton made surprise appearance at Windsor Castle after Prince William held investiture ceremonies there to privately meet with 16-year-old Liz Hatton, a budding young photographer who is navigating a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

The future king invited Liz and her family to capture the investitures for her "photography bucket list."

Joe Jonas releases new single 'What This Could Be'
Joe Jonas releases new single 'What This Could Be'
Will Smith recalls birth of first child: ‘Shook me to my core'
Will Smith recalls birth of first child: ‘Shook me to my core'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lose celebrity support amid public Royal family spat
Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds
Prince William's new revelation rubs salt in Prince Harry's royal wounds
Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven
Chris Martin names artist that makes him feel like in heaven
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William
Kate Middleton makes big sacrifice in love for Prince William
Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess' video
Victoria Beckham unfazed by Meghan Markle rift: 'Never really liked the Duchess'
Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup
Kesha uncovers Taylor Swift's role in her latest breakup