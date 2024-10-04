Kensington Palace makes big announcement about Prince William after Kate Middleton appearance

Kensington Palace has made a big announcement about Prince William after the Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton made surprise joint appearance at a royal event.



The palace statement was shared by royal expert Rebecca English on her X, formerly Twitter handle.

Rebecca tweeted, “NEW, The Prince of Wales, President of BAFTA and Patron of The Royal African Society, will attend an event co-hosted by the two organisations to showcase the importance of supporting young people in the film, games and television industries on October 9.”

The new announcement has come after Kate Middleton made surprise appearance with Prince William.

The palace shared photos of Prince William and Kate, saying “A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us. W&C.”





Kate Middleton made surprise appearance at Windsor Castle after Prince William held investiture ceremonies there to privately meet with 16-year-old Liz Hatton, a budding young photographer who is navigating a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

The future king invited Liz and her family to capture the investitures for her "photography bucket list."