Prince Harry facing a ban from Buckingham Palace from future King

Prince Harry is reportedly slated to face a ban of epic proportions once Prince William takes the throne from his father King Charles.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich made these comments public during her interview with Fox News.

There the commentator explained that while its true for the current monarch that, “if anyone would relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge.”

After all, “[He] still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry.”

“However, to this day, after the release of [his memoir] ‘Spare’ and the Netflix series, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done and not done – it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother.”

In the eyes of the expert, “With Prince Harry, it’s all an issue of trust. Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions.”

Not to mention, “He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip.”

“In this capacity, it’s widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to his former royal family fold,” she also revealed before signing off.