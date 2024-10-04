David Gilmour shuts down reunion hopes with Roger Waters

David Gilmour will “absolutely not” perform with his former Pink Floyd bandmate, Roger Waters, ever again.

In an interview with The Guardian on Thursday, the 78-year-old singer insisted he would never share the stage with Roger again because he couldn't stand his political opinions.

"Absolutely not,” David replied when he asked if he would team up with Roger again. “I tend to steer clear of people who actively support genocidal and autocratic dictators."

"Nothing would make me share a stage with someone who thinks such treatment of women is OK. On the other hand, I’d love to be back on stage with [late Pink Floyd keyboardist] Rick Wright, who was one of the gentlest and most musically gifted people I’ve ever known,” added the vocalist.



Previously, in an interview with Rolling Stone, David called his long-running beef with Roger “boring.”

“It’s over. As I said before, he left our pop group when I was in my 30s and I’m a pretty old chap now…,” the singer and guitarist said at that time.



“It seems so totally irrelevant to me now.… People talk about ‘the battle,’ but to me, it’s a one way thing that’s been going on since he left, with different levels of intensity,” he added.