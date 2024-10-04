Jennifer Aniston lends her voice to Phoebe-Rae Taylor in 'Out of My Mind'

Jennifer Aniston stars in the upcoming Disney+ film Out of My Mind, where she lends her voice to the inner thoughts of a sixth-grade student with cerebral palsy.



The film, based on Sharon M. Draper's novel, features newcomer Phoebe-Rae Taylor as Melody Brooks, a nonverbal girl who uses a wheelchair.

In the trailer released, Aniston narrates Melody's inner monologue, saying, "Obviously this isn't my voice. I can't talk. And I can sound like whoever I want — so I picked Jennifer Aniston."

The film explores Melody's challenges as she navigates life in a mainstream middle school, despite not having the same opportunities as her classmates.

According to the synopsis, Melody "has a quick wit and a sharp mind, but because she is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair she is not given the same opportunities as her classmates."

"when a young educator notices her student’s untapped potential and Melody starts to participate in mainstream education, Melody shows that what she has to say is more important than how she says it," it further states.

Out of My Mind is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 22, following its successful debut at the Sundance Film Festival.