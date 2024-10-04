Photo: Demi Lovato to have wedding of her dreams with Jute: Report

Demi Lovato is reportedly going to tie the knot with their new boyfriend, Jute soon.

Spilling the beans on the matter, an insider recently shared with Life & Style, “They’re taking care of everything.”

“Demi just wants to sign off on things and focus on the romance,” the source also mentioned.

For those unversed, the 32-year-old singer said yes to their 33-year-old partner last year in the month of December.

The insider also claimed, “I wanted to be ahead of it.”

“Jordan is letting Demi make all the decisions and is very supportive. She wants to go big and invite everyone they know and love, including lots of famous names,” the insider also revealed.

Elaborating further on their wedding plans, the source claimed that the preparations for Demi’s big day are in full swing as they have already “hired a planner because she wants the stress of the occasion removed from her shoulders.”

“And Jordan just wants Demi to have the wedding of her dreams,” the source even remarked before signing off from the chat.