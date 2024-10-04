Photo: Angelina Jolie threatened by Jennifer Aniston's social circle: Report

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly competing for the same spot in this year’s Oscars list.

The insider kicked off the topic by saying, “You’d hope for Angie’s sake, after all she put herself through to make Maria, that she could neutralize this threat,” per In Touch Weekly.

“But Jen’s social network is incredibly powerful, it’s tightly knit, and it’s full of A-listers,” the source also pointed out.

Reportedly, Sandra Bullock, who has done several projects with Brad Pitt following his divorce from Angelina Jolie, is also supporting the Friends veteran.

“It’s not really a mystery where Sandra’s loyalty is and her friendship with Jen plugs both of them into a powerful network of awards voters,” the source also confided.

They also explained, “This is the same crew that got Andrea Riseborough an Oscar nomination out of nowhere, and it’s a lot easier for them to make sure somebody doesn’t get nominated,” after which they resigned from the chat.

It was previously reported, Angelina Jolie is eyeing to take the Academy Award for the Best Actress home with her “career-defining role,” Maria.