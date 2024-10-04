Kris Jenner trying to save face amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations: Report

Kris Jenner is reportedly trying to save the Kardashian-Jenner clan from utter humiliation.



Recently, a report by In Touch Weekly established that the Kardashian-Jenner family is under fire for bragging about their relationship to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is an alleged sexual abuser.

Dishing details on this matter, an insider revealed to the outlet that fans cannot help but notice that the family of American TV stars had good ties with the musician.

Moreover, Kris Jennifer’s beau of several years, Corey Gamble was aware of “Diddy”’s controversial engagements.

“A lot of people” believe that Corey “must have had some knowledge of what was going on,” claimed the source.

Nonetheless, the insider noted that the 43-year-old boyfriend of Kris Jenner “totally denies” these allegations.

However, the momager has already started to plan her family’s rescue in case things get dirty for her daughters.

“It’s all very ugly and very embarrassing, and Kris is scrambling to distance them all from this and distract everyone, but that’s going to be impossible if they get called to testify.”