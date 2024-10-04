Saoirse Ronan reveals if Greta Gerwig has offered role in new 'Narnia' movie

Saoirse Ronan also shared a bit about Greta Gerwig's progress on 'Narnia' film

Saoirse Ronan hasn’t been asked to star in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming reboots of the Narnia films.

Saoirse has previously starred in Gerwig’s Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019). She was also supposed to do a cameo in last year’s biggest hit Barbie, but couldn’t duo to scheduling conflict with her new movie The Outrun.

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she was asked if Greta has asked her to star in the Narnia films.

"There isn't no truth to it; she hasn't asked me yet," Ronan replied. "She's writing it."

She went on to share that she and the Barbie director "have the kind of relationship where I just sort of go to her and I say, 'So I'll be in this, just so you know.' And she takes some time to think about it and then she goes, 'Okay.' "

"But she honestly hasn't asked me about Narnia. I think she's so kind of wrapped up in writing it right now," Ronan said.

Speaking of Barbie, the Hannah star said: "I was supposed to do a cameo in it because they were ... I live in London, and they were there. But because of The Outrun, I didn't.”

Asking for a role in the movie, she texted Margot Robbie and Gerwig, saying, "If you're doing any picks, maybe I can just walk through the background."

"But there was a whole character that I was going to play. And I was gutted I couldn't do it," she added.

Saoirse Ronan’s The Outrun has received rave reviews and even generated Oscar buzz for the actress, who has previously been nominated four times. The movie is now in theaters.