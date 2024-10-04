Kate Winslet to bring about big change in life after 49th birthday

Kate Winslet is turning 49 on October 5, and has no big party plans. However, she has a set of goals for next year.



Winslet told People the birthday celebration will be “a quiet one. I like to keep things small.”

In a different interview in August, she told Harper’s Bazaar that her 50th birthday next year will also be a small one, but she’ll spend the year doing things she’s never done before.

"I don’t like big parties, and I can’t stand surprises,” Winslet said.

"I want to spend the year doing 50 remarkable things, whether that’s a particular hike I’ve never done, or a place I’ve never been, acts of kindness — I’m gathering a little list," the Titanic star added.

On the work front, Winslet’s latest film Lee follows pioneering model turned World War II photographer Lee Miller. The actress had to produce the movie herself, after other producers rejected the movie.

“I came up against men who would say to me, ‘Why should I like this woman?’ I mean, just ridiculous things,” Winslet told People.

Sharing her worry about the movie in the past 10 years, she said: “‘Oh my God, how is this ever going to happen? How am I going to keep going?’”

“The pride I feel is enormous in the things that I have been able to do,” says the Oscar winner.

“And to be able to say that I'm proud of myself matters, because I think that that's something else I hope to put out there — that women should be able to stand with pride and acknowledge that and not feel like they are bigging themselves up,” she continues.

“It's a self-acceptance and an awareness of doing something that is challenging and that feels impactful and takes effort like you wouldn't believe,” she says

Kate Winslet’s movie Lee also stars Andy Samberg and is in theaters now.