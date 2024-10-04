Photo: Sofia Vergara accepts plastic surgery claims unlike Heidi Klum: Source

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum reportedly have different approaches to plastic surgery claims.

Both the A-listed actresses are seeking help from a beauty practitioner to maintain their natural beauty, as per the findings of Life & Style.

A source even claimed about the duo, “There’s a lot of pressure on both of them to be perfect.”

They also claimed, “and as genetically blessed as they are, everyone’s convinced they’ve been getting some help along the way from the plastic surgeon to stay so youthful.”

“There’s a very obvious game of one-upping being played between these two,” the source added and noted that despite sharing the need for going under the knife, only Sofia confesses getting it.

“But at least Sofía admits she gets some help,” the insider claimed and addressed, “Everyone just rolls their eyes at Heidi’s claims about being totally natural.”

In addition to this, the source confided that the Spanish “actually quite open” about getting help “or at least to some extent, whereas Heidi’s very guarded.”

“She likes people to think she’s totally natural and just happens to have her own fountain of youth,” they concluded.