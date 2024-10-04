Perrie Edwards unveils 'fresh' inspiration behind new song, 'You Go Your Way'

Perrie Edwards, known as one of the members of Little Mix, just revealed the creative thought process behind her latest song, You Go Your Way.

As the 31-year-old singer spoke to The Independent about how the single is inspired from a make or break point of her relationship with her fiancé, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“We really liked each other, but [Little Mix] were going on tour with Ariana Grande in America for two-and-a-half months, and I just thought this is too fresh to be putting on him now,” she told the publication.

Edwards continued, “So I just said, you go your way, I’ll go mine.”



You Go Your Way was produced and released as an underground club single by a London based dance duo, Joy Anonymous.

It revolved around Edward’s relationship dynamics with her sportsman fiancé, when they were in the honeymoon stage and not yet ‘official’.

Further on in the discussion, the Secret Love Song hitmaker also discussed her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks, saying, “Sometimes it’s manageable, sometimes it’s overwhelming.”