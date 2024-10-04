 
Geo News

Perrie Edwards unveils 'fresh' inspiration behind new song, 'You Go Your Way'

Perrie Edwards released her latest solo song, 'You Go Your Way' amid her girl group, Little Mix's hiatus

By
Web Desk
|

October 04, 2024

Perrie Edwards unveils fresh inspiration behind new song, You Go Your Way
Perrie Edwards unveils 'fresh' inspiration behind new song, 'You Go Your Way'

Perrie Edwards, known as one of the members of Little Mix, just revealed the creative thought process behind her latest song, You Go Your Way.

As the 31-year-old singer spoke to The Independent about how the single is inspired from a make or break point of her relationship with her fiancé, footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“We really liked each other, but [Little Mix] were going on tour with Ariana Grande in America for two-and-a-half months, and I just thought this is too fresh to be putting on him now,” she told the publication.

Edwards continued, “So I just said, you go your way, I’ll go mine.”

You Go Your Way was produced and released as an underground club single by a London based dance duo, Joy Anonymous.

It revolved around Edward’s relationship dynamics with her sportsman fiancé, when they were in the honeymoon stage and not yet ‘official’.

Further on in the discussion, the Secret Love Song hitmaker also discussed her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks, saying, “Sometimes it’s manageable, sometimes it’s overwhelming.”

'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park speaks out on former co-star Gavin Creel's death
'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park speaks out on former co-star Gavin Creel's death
Kris Jenner trying to save face amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations: Report video
Kris Jenner trying to save face amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs allegations: Report
Saoirse Ronan reveals if Greta Gerwig has offered role in new 'Narnia' movie
Saoirse Ronan reveals if Greta Gerwig has offered role in new 'Narnia' movie
John Legend aims to create a 'sense of togetherness' with upcoming tour plans
John Legend aims to create a 'sense of togetherness' with upcoming tour plans
Angelina Jolie threatened by Jennifer Aniston's social circle: Report
Angelina Jolie threatened by Jennifer Aniston's social circle: Report
Will Smith reveals key to revived relationship with kids
Will Smith reveals key to revived relationship with kids
Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall taking time off to push 'myself creatively'
Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall taking time off to push 'myself creatively'
Demi Lovato to have wedding of her dreams with Jute: Report
Demi Lovato to have wedding of her dreams with Jute: Report