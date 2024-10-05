 
Lewis Pullman shares 'mystery' surrounding his 'Thunderbolts' character

Lewis Pullman talks about his character in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

October 05, 2024

Lewis Pullman shares mystery surrounding his Thunderbolts character
Lewis Pullman shares 'mystery' surrounding his 'Thunderbolts' character

Lewis Pullman has opened up about his character Bob in Marvel's upcoming film Thunderbolts.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Lewis, famed for his roles in The Strangers, revealed he is just as curious about his character.

He said, "I was as surprised as everyone else to see what is happening with [my character] Bob, and it's all a mystery. It happened so long ago, I don't really remember exactly."

Rumored to portray Robert Reynolds, also known as the superhero Sentry, Lewis expressed excitement about the film.

He said, "I'm not in the editing room, so it will be what it will be, and I can't wait to see it."

Thunderbolts, set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025, features a star-studded cast, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among others.

The movie is described as "an irreverent team-up featuring depressed assassin Yelena Belova alongside the MCU’s least anticipated band of misfits."

