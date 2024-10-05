 
Jennifer Garner 'pushing' John Miller amid Ben Affleck split: Source

Jennifer Garner has reportedly joined Ben Affleck's 'mercy' squad alongside Matt Damon

October 05, 2024

Jennifer Garner is reportedly all hearts for John Miller, and now her boyfriend wants to take the lead in their very “serious relationship”

These claims were supported by the latest report of In Touch Weekly according to which the CEO of Caliburger wants to be more than just a boyfriend to the Daredevil star.

“John has a good heart and a strong, sharp mind,” an insider recently dished to the outlet.

They went on to add, “But everybody in Jen’s circle knows that he has a very cushy life.”

“And, as much as he loves Jen, you get this huge sense that he could be doing a lot more than just riding her coattails, especially given his past as a super-sharp businessman,” the source confided.

In addition to this, the source also addressed that the former wife of Ben Affleck “has a ton of heat right now thanks to her big summer”

“And she’s making a project out of pushing John, inch by inch, to unlock his potential like never before!” they remarked in conclusion. 

