Kate Middleton hails Britain sailing into America's Cup final

The mood in Ineos Britannia is over the moon after they sailed into the America's Cup final for the first time in 60 years.

The royal family lauded these cries of joy as Kate Middleton released a congratulatory message on the team's stunning victory.

Taking to social media, the Princess of Wales hailed the British sailing team captain, Sir Ben Ainslie. "Congratulations to and the whole INEOS Britannia Team on qualifying for the 37th America's Cup!."

"A fantastic display of teamwork, skill, and determination. Best of luck for the final challenge!" she wrote.

Her post comes after Ineos Britannia sailed past through Italian Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team in their first of two races to win the best-of-13 series.

Lifting the Louis Vuitton Cup in Barcelona, Ben said, "It is a massive day for our team, and I can't say how proud I am of everyone."

A four-time Olympian champion continued, "We started this team 10 years ago, Britain wasn't in the America's Cup, it took a lot of people to come in and support the team financially, of course Jim (Ratcliffe) and his team at Ineos."

In the meantime, Britain will face defending champions New Zealand in the 37th America's Cup final from October 12 to 21.