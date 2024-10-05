Led Zeppelin bassist, John Paul names Jimmy Page's 'high point' album

Deciding Led Zeppelin’s best album has never been easy nor absolute, however, one of the band members just provided his insights regarding the ever-green debate.

Displaying the iconic band’s bluesier and rather raw aspects, is their famous Led Zeppelin and Led Zeppelin 2.

While the third and forth installments, also named after the band itself, is a more progressive work into rock if compared to their previous melodies.

The Stairway to Heaven hitmakers also incorporated the genres of funk, folk and psychedelic in their album, Houses of the Holy before releasing an even more diverse, Physical Graffiti.

Led Zeppelin’s bassist and keyboardist, John Paul Jones, however, seemed to have come to a decision when he sat down for a conversation with Uncut back in 2008.

When he was asked of his bond with the rest of his band mates and which album was “the best place to hear Jimmy Page in his various guises,” he answered, adding, “I’m a big fan of Physical Graffiti. I’m a big fan of all of it, to be honest. But that is quite a high point.”