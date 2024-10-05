Joel Kinnaman sounds off on 'Peacemaker' return

Joel Kinnaman was a mainstay of Suicide Squad. But when asked whether he would appear in its sequel, Peacemaker, his answer was clear and blunt.



During an interview with ScreenRant, he said after being asked about his return, "I don't know what to say. That's ridiculous. I would never. I would never be on a show like that. It's not what I do. It's not what I do."

However, multiple outlets cast doubts over his response, citing the example of season two director Peter Sollett's wrap-up post.

In which, he tagged the star but soon removed it. It was unclear whether the filmmaker accidentally spoiled his entry or was his honest mistake.

Though Joel's arrival is still uncertain, his character, father Rick Flag Sr., will nonetheless appear in the season 2.

James Gunn previously told EW that he will be featured in “Superman, and he’s an incredibly important part of Peacemaker. He is one of the primary characters in Peacemaker season 2. So we get to see this character from different angles, and he is not simple.”