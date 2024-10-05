 
Geo News

Joel Kinnaman sounds off on 'Peacemaker' return

Joel Kinnaman seems to close doors on the question of his return

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2024

Joel Kinnaman sounds off on Peacemaker return
Joel Kinnaman sounds off on 'Peacemaker' return

Joel Kinnaman was a mainstay of Suicide Squad. But when asked whether he would appear in its sequel, Peacemaker, his answer was clear and blunt.

During an interview with ScreenRant, he said after being asked about his return, "I don't know what to say. That's ridiculous. I would never. I would never be on a show like that. It's not what I do. It's not what I do."

However, multiple outlets cast doubts over his response, citing the example of season two director Peter Sollett's wrap-up post.

In which, he tagged the star but soon removed it. It was unclear whether the filmmaker accidentally spoiled his entry or was his honest mistake.

Though Joel's arrival is still uncertain, his character, father Rick Flag Sr., will nonetheless appear in the season 2.

James Gunn previously told EW that he will be featured in “Superman, and he’s an incredibly important part of Peacemaker. He is one of the primary characters in Peacemaker season 2. So we get to see this character from different angles, and he is not simple.”

Kate Middleton hails Britain sailing into America's Cup final
Kate Middleton hails Britain sailing into America's Cup final
Justin Bieber wants to break cycle after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Source
Justin Bieber wants to break cycle after Sean 'Diddy' Combs trauma: Source
Will Smith explains how he tried 'to be experimental' in new music
Will Smith explains how he tried 'to be experimental' in new music
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate first October with baby Rocky
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker celebrate first October with baby Rocky
'The Princess Diaries 3' takes THIS director onboard for production
'The Princess Diaries 3' takes THIS director onboard for production
Jennifer Garner 'pushing' John Miller amid Ben Affleck split: Source
Jennifer Garner 'pushing' John Miller amid Ben Affleck split: Source
The Beatles gear to celebrate 60th anniversary of album 'A Hard Day's Night'
The Beatles gear to celebrate 60th anniversary of album 'A Hard Day's Night'
Lewis Pullman shares 'mystery' surrounding his 'Thunderbolts' character
Lewis Pullman shares 'mystery' surrounding his 'Thunderbolts' character