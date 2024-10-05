Top star 'restless' after 'Diddy' tape offered to media

A famous celebrity is horrified, sources say, after his alleged tape with Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being pitched to media sites for sale.



The nature of the footage is said to be intimate. A few in his inner circle told The Post, “It’s triggering,” adding, “It feels like a betrayal and a violation, and it’s causing a lot of issues. It brings up some really disturbing and bad memories.”

The outlet said they are keeping a lid on the name of the star because it was unclear whether he was a victim of a sex crime or an adult at the time of the footage.

But besides this, the report noted that Sean's and the A-lister's faces were clear as daylight in the video.

“It’s a total nightmare,” added a second source. “He feels like he was victimized years ago and is now being victimized yet again. If this footage gets out, it will follow him for life. It will be on the internet forever.”

Also, the insider said the celebrity is “trying to ignore” the chatter about the video.

“There’s not much he can do about it if there was a video taken without his knowledge that somehow gets out,” noting, “So all he can do is pray. He’s praying that this all goes away.”