Mindy Kaling follows Meghan Markle's love for cooking

Mindy Kaling loves to cook, and so does Meghan Markle as in a new video, The Office star compares herself to one of the royal family members in their mutual passion for culinary arts.



Making a soup, the actress said, "This is exciting,” as she shared the recipe. “You need basil for this recipe, and I have two basil plants."

In the clip, the mother-of-three seems to be jolly. Her caption also reflected that.

“There’s a silent community of people who love soup all year long and we can only emerge when it’s seasonly appropriate so here is a soup video in honor of ‘fall’.”

Working on her dish, Mindy, at one point in the clip, quips, “I’m freaking Meghan Markle over here."

Her mention was a nod to the Duchess of Sussex's well-known love of cooking. Not only this, a forthcoming show on Netflix will further explore the 42-year-old passion for culinary arts.

