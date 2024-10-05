Dolly Parton adds $1 million to Hurricane Helene donations

Dolly Parton is setting an example by contributing $1 million to the relief efforts for Hurricane Helene, which has impacted six states in the U.S., including her home state of Tennessee.



Flanked by Walmart U.S. boss John Furner, the Jolene singer said, "These are special people here; they're my people," adding, "I feel like all people are my people, but everyone here grew up in the mountains just like I did, so of course I have a close connection to them."

"She said I can't stand to see anyone hurting, so I wanted to do what I could to help after these terrible floods," the Grammy winner said during a press conference after the storm killed over 200 people and was believed to be deadliest since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The legendary singer is also inspiring others to donate as much as possible to the relief efforts.

"I hope we can all be a little bit of light in the world for our friends, our neighbors — even strangers — during this dark time they are experiencing."

Following her path, the Walmart U.S. president announced raising the company's donations from $6 to $10 million, while Dolly's associated businesses also pledged to match her aid.