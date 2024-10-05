Nick Cannon pulls off father duties for son's basketball game

Nick Cannon is back at father duties as he was seen arriving at his son's basketball game in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old television personality was a doting father as he made sure his son, one of his 12 total children, got into his flashy Tesla Cybertruck safely.

For their outing, Cannon sported a casual, all-black ensemble and bundled up in a cozy hoodie with nylon patchwork details.

Moreover, the comedian sported matching joggers and eye-catching, high-top sneakers to complete his look.

According to Daily Mail, this came just weeks after his ex-wife Mariah Carey took their 13-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan on a trip to visit the Great Wall of China.

In addition to their twins, Cannon is also a father to 10 children whom he welcomed with six different women over the years, including his ex-wife.

As per the outlet, the American comedian shares sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

Furthermore, Cannon is also father to two children with Alyssa Scott, son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born in December 2022.

During the past couple of years, Nick encouraged and supported his son Golden in his passion for basketball by attending his games.

It is worth mentioning that the television host would bring along his younger kids with him or join his baby mother in good spirits.