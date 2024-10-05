Buckingham Palace reveals Duchess Sophie's new royal as Kate Middleton battles cancer

Buckingham Palace has revealed Duchess Sophie’s new royal as she follows in Kate Middleton footsteps amid the Princess of Wales cancer battle.



The palace released a statement on its official website and disclosed that the Duchess of Edinburgh will read a bedtime story on CBeebies for World Sight Day.

Sophie will appear on a children's show to read a bedtime story for a special cause, just like Kate Middleton did nearly two years ago.

The statement reads, the Duchess of Edinburgh will read a CBeebies Bedtime Story to mark World Sight Day on Thursday 10th October.

She will read from Specs For Rex by Yasmeen Ismail, which follows the story of a little lion who does not want to wear his new glasses to school. He tries to hide them, but it's tricky hiding specs that are so big, round and red.

However, Rex's specs end up winning him a gold star, a new friend and most importantly, help him to see better.

The Duchess of Edinburgh is passionate about supporting the sight loss community and eliminating avoidable blindness.

As a Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), the Duchess supports organisations with the right knowledge, experience and funding to make sight a reality for as many people as possible around the world.