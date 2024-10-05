Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash for her 'kids unfriendly' Halloween décor

Kourtney Kardashian is facing criticism on social media after sharing her “eyebrow-raising” Halloween decorations.

Taking to her Instagram handle on October 4, the reality TV star posted pictures of her Halloween decorations, including a snapshot of two inflatable skeletons set up in an intimate position in the front yard of her and Travis Barker's home.

“Hello October,” the 45-year-old captioned the photos.

As she shared her preparation for the spooky season, Kourtney’s fans flooded her Instagram comments with various shocked sentiments, with some social media users calling the display “disgusting.”

“As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables,” one follower commented under the post.



Another wrote, “The skeletons seriously? Any respect for your kids?”

“She’s such a weird do [sic] ever since she got with Barker Dark soul … More conservative when she was with Scott!” penned the third one.

“Do you even care about your minor children seeing your disgusting skeleton display?” another person asked Kourtney.