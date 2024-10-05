 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash for her 'kids unfriendly' Halloween décor

Fans call Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween decorations 'disgusting'

By
Web Desk
|

October 05, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash for her kids unfriendly Halloween décor
Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash for her 'kids unfriendly' Halloween décor

Kourtney Kardashian is facing criticism on social media after sharing her “eyebrow-raising” Halloween decorations.

Taking to her Instagram handle on October 4, the reality TV star posted pictures of her Halloween decorations, including a snapshot of two inflatable skeletons set up in an intimate position in the front yard of her and Travis Barker's home.

“Hello October,” the 45-year-old captioned the photos.

As she shared her preparation for the spooky season, Kourtney’s fans flooded her Instagram comments with various shocked sentiments, with some social media users calling the display “disgusting.”

Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash for her kids unfriendly Halloween décor

“As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables,” one follower commented under the post.

Another wrote, “The skeletons seriously? Any respect for your kids?”

“She’s such a weird do [sic] ever since she got with Barker Dark soul … More conservative when she was with Scott!” penned the third one.

“Do you even care about your minor children seeing your disgusting skeleton display?” another person asked Kourtney.

Hailie Jade teamed up with best friend to keep pregnancy a secret
Hailie Jade teamed up with best friend to keep pregnancy a secret
Prince Harry treading 'very difficult' line between celebrity and royalty
Prince Harry treading 'very difficult' line between celebrity and royalty
Ezra Sosa makes rare comment about 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
Ezra Sosa makes rare comment about 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives'
Sabrina Carpenter continues to dominate charts with 'Taste'
Sabrina Carpenter continues to dominate charts with 'Taste'
Martha Stewart stuns at her Netflix documentary 'Martha' screening
Martha Stewart stuns at her Netflix documentary 'Martha' screening
Garth Brooks expresses gratitude to fans for showering support
Garth Brooks expresses gratitude to fans for showering support
Buckingham Palace reveals Duchess Sophie's new role as Kate Middleton battles cancer video
Buckingham Palace reveals Duchess Sophie's new role as Kate Middleton battles cancer
Donald Glover halts Childish Gambino tour over health concerns
Donald Glover halts Childish Gambino tour over health concerns