Mamie Laverock marks 'When Calls The Heart' reunion post balcony fall recovery

Mamie Laverock reunited with her When Calls The Heart costars four months after sustaining injuries from a balcony fall.

Laverock posted a picture of herself with the cast while posing at last month’s Hallmark’s Hearties Family Reunion event via Facebook on Tuesday, October 1.

In regards to this, Mamie wrote in the caption, “At the end of every rainbow there is a pot of gold. Returning to the warm light of the When Calls The Heart reunion. I love you.”

Moreover, in the photo, The Hollow Child star, who has been recovering from her injuries since May, could be seen using a walker as she posed alongside her costars on the red carpet.

Additionally, the Hallmark Channel actress was taken to the hospital in May after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency.

Weeks later, the Canadian actress was escorted from the hospital’s secure wing to a balcony walkway. She fell five stories, sustaining life-threatening injuries that required multiple surgeries.

In a GoFundMe page, Mamie family offered more details on her condition saying her body “has been shattered”.

Furthermore, back in August, Laverock’s family provided an update on the actress’ condition, revealing that she had returned home from hospital but was still on the mend.

As far as the show is concerned, This Means War actress appeared as Rosaleen Sullivan on several episodes of When Calls the Heart from 2014 to 2023.

It is worth mentioning that her role scored her a 2015 Young Artist Awards win for Best Performance in a TV Series, Recurring Young Actress 10 and Under, as well as a 2014 Joey Awards, Vancouver, win for Young Ensemble Cast in a Dramatic Series.