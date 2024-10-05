Sabrina Carpenter continues to dominate charts with 'Taste'

Sabrina Carpenter continues to dominate the U.K. Singles Chart as her song Taste settles in for a sixth week at number 1 in the country.



According to Billboard, the song, which has 6.2 million streams over the last seven days, has once again beat Chappell Roan’s Good Luck Babe while staying number 1 single.

Apart from Taste, the rest of her songs including Please Please Please and Espresso also hold strong position on the U.K. chart.

Moreover, the singer also bagged her first-ever trophy at the VMAs by winning the Song of the Year award for her hit track Espresso, last month.

During the acceptance speech, the 26-year-old singer expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, "I’ve literally never won one of these. This is really special. The first people I want to thank are the fans."

Moreover, Carpenter made sure to mention her family, managers, and even her pets, saying, "Thank you, thank you to my managers, thank you to my family, my cats and dogs at home watching, and thank you to the people who made 'Espresso' with me."