Jason Momoa sweetly reacts to girlfriend Adria Arjona's snap

Jason Momoa has reacted to his actress-girlfriend Adria Arjona’s latest picture on a social media platform.



The 44-year-old actor showed public display of affection on his 32-year-old girlfriend’s picture which she posted on her Instagram account.

Jason Momoa confirmed his romance with his girlfriend Adria Arjona back in May

The Blink Twice actress shared a set of stunning photos. In one of the pictures, the actress could be seen donning a cream-coloured dress with small flower-like eyelet cutouts throughout.

The Puerto Rican actress, who took the snaps during her stay in Italy, wrote in the caption, “See you next year Italia.”

To which Momoa replied by leaving a string of red heart emoji in the comments section.

Jason, who was previously married to actress Lisa Bonet, confirmed his romance with his girlfriend back in May.

Moreover, the Aquaman actor and Bonet announced their separation in January 2022 and eventually filed for divorce in January 2024 with the date of separation listed as October 2020.

The A Minecraft Movie star and his ex-wife share two kids; 17-year-old daughter Lola and 15-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.